Emley AFC looking for FA Vase tonic

Emley AFC look to get back to winning ways and take a step further in the FA Vase when they host Winterton Rangers in a second qualifying round tie tomorrow night (Friday), 8pm kick off.

After last week’s last minute 3-2 defeat to struggling Pilkington in the NW Counties League, Emley joint manager Mark Wilson wants to see a better attitude and application from his players.

Wilson was “disappointed by the result” and claimed the players “have the wrong mindset to get the job done.”

Wilson also bemoaned the players’ “lack of professionalism” and said other teams have a “never give up attitude until the end.”

Emley were given a flying start as Rob Bordman fired them ahead within two minutes and James Stafford made it 2-0 before half-time. But Pilkington hit back with second half goals from Phil Marsh and Luke Sephton before Sephton netted an injury time winner.

Nostell MW are also in FA Vase action on Saturday when they host Barton Town (3pm).

They will be aiming to bounce straight back from defeat in a Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup first round tie as they lost 2-1 at Hallam on Tuesday night. Two goals in the last seven minutes turned the game round after Nathan Hawkhead put Welfare ahead.

Nostell still boast a 100 per cent record in the NCE League after a come from behind 3-2 win over Selby Town when Danny Edwards netted twice and Rhys Meynell once.