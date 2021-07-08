England charged with three offences after laser pen incident in Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark

PENALTY: Kasper Schmeichel saves from Harry Kane in England's 2-1 win

An England supporter shined a laser pen in Kasper Schmeichel's eyes as the Danish goalkeeper prepared to face Harry Kane's extra-time penalty. It did not have the desired effect, the former Leeds United goalkeeper continuing a magnificent individual performance by saving Kane's kick. Fortunately for the Three Lions, the England captain put away the rebound for the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory.

England have also been charged for a "disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem". Many in the 60,000-plus crowd, the biggest for a British sporting event since the Covid-19 pandemic booed the Danish national anthem before kick-off. It is a sign of disrespect Uefa's governing body is particularly sensitive too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finally, the hosts were also charged for the lighting of fireworks by fans after Kane's winning goal.

England are not hosts of the tournament, which has been spread across 11 different countries, but Wembley has staged more games than any other ground, including both semi-finals and the final.