England Euro 2020 squad: 20 fringe players under Gareth Southgate's consideration according to bookmakers
A view from the bookies on the fringe players that could force their way into Gareth Southgate's final Euro 2020 squad.
England have now qualified for Euro 2020, and attention now turns to preparations for the tournament. The questions though is who will make the squad - check out some of the fringe players below, with bookies odds provided by Sky Bet.
1. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - 7/2
If Foden was afforded a little more playing time by Pep Guardiola you'd imagine he will feature heavily in Gareth Southgate's plans.