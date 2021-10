The television gantry at the side of the 3,300-seater stadium was engulfed in flames on Friday afternoon, three hours after England had trained there.

Sprinklers were used to try and get the blaze under control.

Gareth Southgate’s men are due to play the minnows at 7.45pm BST on Saturday.

UNDER CONTROL: Firefighters have put out a blaze at the Estadi Nacional. Picture: Getty Images.