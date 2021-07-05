Having topped Group D and beaten Germany 2-0 in a mammoth last-16 tie, the Three Lions flourished as they headed on the road for the first and only time at this pan-European tournament.

Harry Kane scored twice in Saturday’s quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome, where Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also found the net in a 4-0 victory that sealed their return to Wembley. Having hosted around 20,000 for the group stage matches and more than 40,000 for the Germany triumph, the national stadium is braced for in excess of 60,000 fans for Wednesday’s semi-final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is unbelievable to play at Wembley and all our group games and the Germany game were special, special games to be involved in,” said Mount.

England's Jordan Henderson celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal. (AP Photo/Ettore Ferrari, Pool)

“I was on the bench and now it is a semi-final at Wembley and hopefully we can get to the final. That has always been our goal from the start and has been our focus.

“It will be a special day and there will be a few more fans there as well to create the atmosphere.

“You are in the lion’s den and you have to come and perform. We are obviously going to try and give our best.”

If the Wembley crowd gets anywhere near the levels reached against Germany then Denmark will be coming up against quite the atmosphere as well as a special team.

England's Mason Mount (right) in action with Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko (Picture: PA)

England have yet to concede on the way to their first Euros semi-final since 1996, three years on from falling at that hurdle at the World Cup in Russia.

Asked about what they have achieved, Mount said with a smile: “Something special.

“The gaffer said in the changing room then that it’s three semi-finals in three years so now our massive focus is to go further, is to go and win the game and then go into the final.

“We had a goal at the start of the tournament and we’re still pushing towards that. This is another step in the right direction.”