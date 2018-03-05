England Women rally after David Beckham drops in

DAVID BECKHAM rallied the England Women team before they produced another promising performance for new manager Phil Neville.

Former England men’s captain Beckham came good on his promise to visit ex-Manchester United team-mate Neville during the SheBelieves Cup in the United States, dropping in on the Lionesses dressing room before the game with Germany on Sunday.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw in New Jersey, Neville said: “When I got the job three-and-a-half weeks ago, he said he was going to come to this game.

“It’s his son’s (Brooklyn’s) birthday - he’s out with his son tonight - and he said he would come and support the team.

“He did a really nice speech in the dressing room before and he presented Siob (goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain) with her 50th cap shirt and Abbie (McManus) with her first one.

“I’ve got to say it was a real special emotional moment because he is my friend and I know him as the friend I’ve known since I was 14, but to see the reaction of the team and the staff when he walked in that dressing room was a special moment for them.

“And I think what it shows is it shows the interest in women’s football and that’s the most important thing.”

Neville praised England’s display, as two goals from Ellen White saw them twice come from behind to hold Germany.

“Giving an overall assessment of the performance, you’ve got to look at the basic quality of the character the team showed in coming back twice against the second best team in the world, and creating enough chances really to go on and win the game,” said Neville.

“In the end, we could have won it or they could have won it, so maybe a 2-2 draw was probably a fair result.

“It’s a game now where I look back and think ‘Have we got anything to fear against Germany?’ and the answer is ‘No’.”