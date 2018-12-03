European women’s football elite heading for Sheffield United and Rotherham United

Rotherham United’s New York Stadium and Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane will be two of the venues when England host the 2021 Women’s European Championship.

The 16-team tournament will see matches being played at eight venues across the country before the final takes place at Wembley, UEFA has confirmed.

No other countries went up against the Football Association’s bid to bring the Euros back to England for the first time since 2005.

As well as Wembley, Bramall Lane and the New York Stadium, the proposed grounds in the bid are Brighton, Brentford, MK Dons, Manchester City’s Academy Stadium, Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for Culture, Parks and Leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “This is not only fantastic news for England, but for Sheffield and the city region. Sheffield is the home of football and the sport has a proud place in our city’s history.

“Involvement in women’s football is growing across South Yorkshire and with Euro 2021 games set to be played in Sheffield and Rotherham I am sure this will rapidly continue.”

Killamarsh's Millie Bright in action for England Women against Sweden Women at the New York Stadium in November. Rotherham's ground will host games at the 2021 Women's Euros. (Picture: Howard Roe)

Sheffield United Women’s coach Carla Ward said: “This is not only a significant development of the women’s game in this country but also for the region. The fact that we will be seeing top-class international football at Bramall Lane will build interest in our sport and help drive our plans to develop the game locally.”

Chelsea and England centre-back Millie Bright, who was with Sheffield United in her junior career and played for England at Rotherham’s ground just last month, said: “It is fantastic news. Born and bred in Sheffield, to have the chance to play for England in front of my family and friends at Bramall Lane, which is close to my heart, is unbelievable. I can’t wait.”

