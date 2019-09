Here's who statistics website WhoScored have rated as every Championship club's most impressive player so far this season, after using a wealth of stats and data to come to make their decisions. Click and scroll through the gallery to see each team's top performer...

1. Barnsley - Mads Anderson The 21-year-old has settled nicely into second tier football after joining from Danish side Horsens, and has looked a force to reckoned with in defence.

2. Birmingham City - Kristian Pedersen The Blues recruited heavily over the summer, but it's been last season's signing who's been impressing of late. He even bagged the winning goal on the opening day against Brentford with a thunderous header.

3. Brentford - Ollie Watkins He's been on fire, and is Brentford's best with four goals. Powerhouse defender Pontus Jansson was a close second, due to the Bees' stellar defensive work.

4. Blackburn Rovers - Elliot Bennett Another defender here, the 30-year-old has made a strong start to the season. His efforts helped Rovers secure three clean sheets on the bounce last month.

