1. AFC Wimbledon Ins: Dylan Connolly (Dundalk), Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth - loan), Steve Seddon (Birmingham - loan), Shane McLoughlin (Ipswich), Michael Folivi (Watford - loan)'Outs: N/A

2. Accrington Stanley Ins: Janoi Doncien (Ipswich - loan), Liam Gibson (Newcastle - loan), Luke Armstrong (Middlesbrough - loan), Paul Smyth (QPR - loan)'Outs: Piero Mingoia (Morecambe - loan)

3. Barnsley Ins: Cauley Woodrow (Fulham), Jordan Green (Yeovil), Elliott Simoes (FC United), George Miller (Middlesbrough)'Outs: Tom Bradshaw (Millwall), Brad Potts (Preston), George Moncur (Luton), Lloyd Isgrove (Portsmouth - loan)

4. Blackpool Ins: Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace - loan), Elias Sorensen (Newcastle - loan), Matty Virtue (Liverpool), Antony Evans (Everton - Blackpool)'Outs: Chris Long (Fleetwood), Ryan McLaughlin (Rochdale), Mark Cullen (Carlisle)

