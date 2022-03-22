Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United have quite a few players who are set to pick up international honours with every Yorkshire side in the Premier League and Championship having at least one player joining up with their respective national teams this week.

Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers have one player each departing due to call-ups, meaning their League One games will go ahead this weekend while Rotherham United are not in action due to three players being on international duty.

Below we run through the senior players from each Yorkshire club that are representing their countries this week.

Leeds United

Robin Koch is with the German national team for games against Israel and the Netherlands while Stuart Dallas will represent Northern Ireland for friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Diego Llorente has been named in Jose Enrique's Spain squad as they prepare for games against Albania and Iceland.

Charlie Cresswell has been named in the England Under-21s side for fixtures against Andorra and Albania while Lewis Bate and Sam Greenwood are in the England U-20s squad for matches against Poland and Germany. Kristoffer Klaesson is with Norway Under-21s for an away game against Austria.

Barnsley

Callum Styles is in line to make his international debut for Hungary as they face Serbia in Budapest on Thursday before travelling to Belfast for a friendly against Northern Ireland.

The 21-year-old qualifies to play for Hungary through his grandparents.

Hull City

Forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will help finalise Iran's World Cup qualifying campaign, with The Persian Leopards already securing passage to the finals in Qatar. With 22 points from 24 games, they will look to continue their strong record with games against South Korea and Lebanon.

Keane Lewis-Potter is in the England Under-21s squad for the first time while goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has again been called up to the England Under-20s squad.

Huddersfield Town

Sorba Thomas made his international debut for Wales last year and he is in the squad for Thursday's World Cup play-off against Austria. The winner will face whoever is victorious in the tie between Scotland and Ukraine but that match has been postponed.

Danel Sinani will again represent Luxembourg for fixtures against Northern Ireland and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Lewi Colwill is in the England’s U21’s team while Tino Anjorin is representing the Under-20s. Scott High has been named in the Scotland Under-21s side for fixtures against Turkey and Kazakhstan.

Sheffield United

Blades midfielder Sander Berge will represent Norway for matches against Slovakia and Armenia while Rhys Norrington-Davies and Adam Davies are both part of Rob Page's 26-man Wales squad.

Republic of Ireland duo John Egan and Conor Hourihane are set to feature for their country in friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania.

There is an England Under-21s call-up for Morgan Gibbs-White and an England Under-19s call for Daniel Jebbison, with the Blades man potentially featuring in games against Republic of Ireland, Armenia and Portugal. Hassan Ayari is set to represent Tunisia Under-s23s in two friendlies against Morocco.

Middlesbrough

Caolan Boyd-Munce - for the first time - and Paddy McNair are in the Northern Ireland squad while Florian Balogun and Djed Spence - on loan at Nottingham Forest - are part of the England Under-21s side.

Sheffield Wednesday

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has again been called up to represent Northern Ireland for their friendly games, meaning he will miss Saturday's fixture against Cheltenham Town.

Rotherham United

Shane Ferguson is with Northern Ireland during the international break while Chiedozie Ogbene will be south of the border with the Republic of Ireland.

Joshua Kayode is with Ireland's Under-21s side for a contest against Sweden. With three players on international duty, the Millers are not in action this weekend.

Doncaster Rovers