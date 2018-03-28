‘Everything to play for’, says Blades chief Chris Wilder

CHRIS WILDER wants his Sheffield United side to fight until the last kick of the season as they bid to secure a play-off place.

The Blades are two points shy of the Championship’s top six with just eight matches remaining.

Wilder’s team have defied expectations this term, with last year’s League One champions chasing an unlikely second successive promotion.

Wilder said: “We’re in touching distance of the play-offs with eight games left and that should be remembered.

“We’re disappointed that we’re not on the 62, 63-point mark. But we’re not getting over-run and that’s good.

“Can we have some big results in these last few games? There’s everything to play for in these last eight matches.

“It’s a great position to be in and it’s an exciting time for the football club at present.”

The Blades return to league affairs after the international break on Good Friday when they travel to face Brentford.

United make the trip South in good form defensively, having gone over five hours without conceding.

The Blades know that a victory in the capital would not only strengthen their aspirations of a top-six finish but would almost certainly end the Bees’ hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Brentford trail sixth-placed Middlesbrough by eight points with United only two points in arrears.

Wilder added: “They’re a very good side technically, but we have got an opportunity to stretch a lead over them on Friday afternoon. They can beat the best teams but they can also be beaten.”