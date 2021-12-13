Ex-Barnsley and Huddersfield Town player turned free agent finds new home with SPL club

St Johnstone have signed midfielder Jacob Butterfield on a contract until the end of the season.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:55 pm
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 11:00 pm

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Australian side Melbourne Victory earlier this year. Upon his return to British shores, he spent time training with Barnsley Under-23s to keep up his fitness.

Saints manager Callum Davidson has moved to bolster his squad at a time when they are struggling for form and have been dealing with a spate of injuries to key players.

NEW CLUB: For ex-Barnsley and Huddersfield Town player Jacob Butterfield. Picture: PA Wire.

Butterfield came through the youth ranks at Manchester United before joining Barnsley in 2007. He went on to make 100 appearances for the Tykes.

Prior to heading to Australia a year ago, he played for numerous English clubs, most notably Derby County and Huddersfield Town.

The Bradford-born midfielder was named Supporters' Player of the Year by the Terriers faithful during the 2014-15 campaign.

Davidson said last week he was eager to add reinforcements and would only recruit players he felt were equipped to go straight into his team and improve it.

St Johnstone – who slipped to the foot of the cinch Premiership after losing at home to Aberdeen at the weekend – travel to leaders Rangers on Wednesday.

