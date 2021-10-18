Ex-Barnsley midfielder could replace Markus Schopp, QPR striker tipped for big Premier League move

18th October 2021 - Championship rumours

Barnsley lost 1-0 to Reading on Saturday afternoon thanks to a goal from John Swift in the second half, leaving them in the relegation zone and one point from safety.

Markus Schopp’s side have won only one of their opening twelve fixtures in the Championship – a narrow victory over Coventry City over two months ago.

The Tykes will be hoping they can dramatically improve on their recent performances as they face tough tests against Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, before travelling to Bristol City at the end of the month.

Southampton are reportedly interested in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in January. West Ham saw a £10m bid rejected by the Baggies over the summer. (@TomBarclay_)

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

Livingston manager David Martindale has tipped QPR's Lyndon Dykes to earn himself a move to the Premier League, claiming 'one of the top six managers in the world really, really likes him' and also that 'a lot of big managers' are looking at the Scotland international. The 26-year-old has scored five goals in the Championship this season. (Daily Record)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar, with Aston Villa and Everton also said to be keeping tabs on him. The 22-year-old signed a new long-term deal in February. (Football Insider)

Free agent Robbie Brady has been linked with a move to AFC Bournemouth following his departure from Burnley in the summer. The 29-year-old spent four years at Turf Moor, scoring six goals. (@mcgrathmike)

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who the Toffees value at around £50 million. If Sheffield United inserted a sell-on clause when they sold the striker in 2016 then they could receive a nice cash boost if he makes the switch to the Emirates. (Sheffield United News)

Neil Redfearn could be in line for a surprise return to Oakwell Stadium as Barnsley manager, with Markus Schopp under increasing pressure. The 56-year-old previously took charge at Leeds United and Rotherham United. (HITC)