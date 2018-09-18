Ex-Bradford City defender Stephen Darby forced to quit

FORMER Bradford City and current Bolton Wanderers defender Stephen Darby has announced his retirement, aged 29, after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The right-back, who began his career at his home-town club Liverpool, received the diagnosis from a specialist recently. He joined Bolton in the summer of 2017 but has not played since December. “It is with great sadness that I announce my immediate retirement from professional football,” said Darby.

While at Liverpool, Darby had loan spells with Swindon, Notts County and Rochdale before joining Bradford, where he spent two seasons as club captain under current Bolton manager Phil Parkinson.