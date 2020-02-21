Ex-Hull City ace lashes out at club over 'unfair treatment', Derby County ace makes bold claim ahead of Fulham clash - Championship gossip

The Championship action returns this weekend, and the unpredictable narrative is likely to take further twist and turns, with the race for promotion and battle against relegation looking set to go right down to the wire.

Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

Leeds United's hopes of a big money takeover in the summer appear to be in jeopardy, after QSI and Paris Saint-Germain chairman was charged in relation to a TV rights corruption scandal. (BBC Sport)

Sheffield Wednesday have received a double boost ahead of their clash against Birmingham City, with star striker Steven Fletcher and key defender Morgan Fox both potentially returning from injury. (Sheffield Star)

Bristol City's Markus Henriksen has branded Hull City "unfair" for freezing him out of the team, and claimed he was professional throughout his difficult spell away from the first team before his move. (Bristol Post)

Reports from France have claimed that Leeds United are obliged to sign Lorient loanee Illan Meslier on a €6m permanent deal in the summer, if he makes more than 10 appearances and the Whites secure promotion. (Sport Witness)

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has already compiled a list of transfer targets for the summer, but revealed that he will also need to find players appropriate for League One, should they be relegated. (London News Online)

Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn has claimed that his side "can beat anyone" on their day, and that they'll be looking to use their strong home form to their advantage against Fulham this evening. (Club official website)

Barcelona have completed the signing of ex-Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite, who moves to the Camp Nou from Leganes as the club's emergency signing (Independent)

QPR have been linked with a move for Danish starlet Marco Ramkilde, who is currently a free agent after leaving top tier side Aalborg at the end of last season. (HITC)

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has claimed his side are under high pressure due to being top of the table, while those below them can enjoy "dreaming" of catching them. (Express & Star)