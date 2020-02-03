Ex-Hull City star Jarrod Bowen speaks out on big money West Ham switch, Manchester United plot £20 million summer raid for starlet - Championship gossip

The Championship delivered another exhilarating dose of second tier football last weekend, as the race for promotion and the battle against relegation took further enthralling twists and turns.

Leeds United dropped three precious points at home, and an abject Hull City side - bereft of their two star midfielders, sold on deadline day - were battered 5-1 at home to Brentford. Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

Reports have suggested that Leeds United have been scouting Freiburg's powerhouse defender Robin Koch, who has been capped twice at senior level for Germany and is said to be worth around £15m (Sport Witness)

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has branded Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford as "wayward and wasteful", after he failed to take some key matches against Wigan last weekend. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday look set to have defender Morgan Fox back in action for their upcoming clash against Barnsley, with manager Garry Monk confident the player will recover from a knock in time for the weekend. (Sheffield Star)

Derby County have been tipped to make another attempt to sign FC Groningen defender Mike te Wierik in the summer, after failing to get a deal for the Dutchman over the line on deadline day. (Derby Telegraph)

Manchester United are said to be confident of landing Birmingham City sensation Jude Bellingham at the end of the season, after already putting the wheels in motion for a £20m move. (Independent)

West Ham United new boy Jarrod Bowen has described joining the club as a "massive honour", and is desperate to prove himself on the big stage in the Premier League. (Hull Daily Mail)

Blackburn Rovers are said to already be drawing up target for next season, and will look to bring in Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones on loan for the 2020/21 campaign. (The Sun)

West Bromwich Albion are set to appeal to FIFA over Aston Villa's capture of Louie Barry from Barcelona, as they believe the latter still owe £130k in compensation for the ex-Baggie. (Daily Mail)

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has branded his defender Joe Rodon one of the best in the division, and has backed the Wales international to go from strength to strength after recovering from an ankle injury. (BBC Sport)