Ex-Hull City star opens up on 'tearful' January transfer window exit, Celtic handed massive boost in chase for Bristol City star - Championship gossip

The Championship action resumes this evening, with a packed fixture list that will no doubt see further twists and turns in an already enthralling season. As things stand, there's no telling who will make the play-offs, given how tightly-packed the top half of the table is.

Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship...

The agent of Fulham outcast Luca De La Torre is said to have scuppered his potential move to Swedish top tier table-toppers Djurgarden in January, after turning the club off by reportedly setting them a 48-hour deadline. (Sport Witness)

Wolves are said to be plotting a summer raid for Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, who is said to have a clause in his contract that could see him leave for just £20m at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Everton are preparing to challenge the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool for Wigan Athletic wonderkid Joe Gelhardt, as sides scramble to snap up the young forward dubbed "the next Wayne Rooney" (Daily Mail)

Ex-Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed that he would be delighted if the Whites got promoted this season, alongside his new club Brentford. (Guardian)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has admitted he understands why Owls fans booed the side off against Barnsley, and conceded that "a lot of things must be corrected to move forward." (Sheffield Star)

Celtic look to have been handed a real boost in their pursuit of Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson, as the player is said to have rejected a contract extension and will leave if the Robins aren't promoted. (Bristol Post)

West Brom new boy Kamil Grosicki has admitted that be bid Hull City a tearful farewell before completing his deadline day exit, and contended that the move will benefit his former club in the long run. (Hull Daily Mail)

Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher has claimed that hearing his name chanted by Charlton fans during his loan has been the highlight of his career so far. He's now on a new temporary spell with Swansea City. (Chelsea official website)

Football pundit Kevin Phillips has branded Brentford talisman Ollie Watkins a "clinical finisher" and given him high praise for stepping up to fill the boots of striker Neal Maupay, who joined Brighton last summer. (HITC)