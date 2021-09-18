The former defender has hung up his boots at 38, departing Icelandic club Vikingur after a two year spell in the capital.
Kari Arnason spent three years with Rotherham United during a key part in their history, helping the Yorkshire club to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.
During the 2012/13 season the Millers finished second place in the fourth tier, before winning the League One play-offs the following season through a thrilling penalty shoot-out win against Leyton Orient in the final – a game that saw Arnason start in midfield.
The former Iceland international made over 100 appearances for Rotherham before joining Swedish side Malmo FF in June 2015.
Following his departure from Yorkshire and his time in Sweden, the centre-back enjoyed spells with Cypriot side Omonia, a second stint with Aberdeen and Turkish club Genclerbirligi, before returning home to Iceland.
Arnason had also played for Aberdeen prior to his move to Rotherham as well as Plymouth Argyle during a six-year period in the UK.
Alongside the 38-year-old’s success with Rotherham, Arnason has won the Allsvenskan title twice – once with Malmo and another with Djurgarden, as well as the Svenska Cupen with the latter and finally the Icelandic Cup with Vikingur.
The ex-defender was a pivotal part of one of the Millers most positive spells in the football league and there is no doubt Rotherham fans will remember him fondly following his retirement.