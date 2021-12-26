Lees was carried off by the medical team after 41 minutes following a collision with Gary Madine on 33 minutes.

Terriers defender Harry Toffolo was booked for dissent by the referee after expressing his frustration that play had not been stopped for Lees to receive treatment.

The 31-year-old, who has previously played for Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, was attended to for eight minutes before being taken off and replaced by Oliver Turton.

INJURY CONCERN: For Tom Lees, right. Picture: PA Wire.

Huddersfield exercised their option to use a concussion substitute, which left both sides with four substitutions each in a game which Blackpool led 2-1 at half time.

The Terriers were already without Levi Colwill ahead of kick off after he was ruled out by an illness which was not Covid-19.

Jerry Yates put Blackpool ahead after one minute but Huddersfield levelled through Danny Ward two minutes later.