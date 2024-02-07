All Sections
'Excellent' Huddersfield Town midfielder Ben Wiles provides food for thought ahead of Championship trip to Southampton

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN caretaker-manager Jon Worthington might just have a welcome midfield selection quandary ahead of Saturday’s Championship game at Southampton.
Leon Wobschall
Published 7th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

It has been provided by Ben Wiles, who produced an excellent performance from the bench in the weekend demolition of Sheffield Wednesday.

It was the former Rotherham United player’s best game in a Terriers jersey on a day which had started with the news that Jack Rudoni and David Kasumu would miss out due to illness.

The pair could be back in the fray alongside defender and top-scorer Michal Helik this weekend. In terms of picking his midfield, Worthington could well have a big decision to make.

Huddersfield Town's Ben Wiles Picture: Bruce RollinsonHuddersfield Town's Ben Wiles Picture: Bruce Rollinson
He said: "Ben is a good player. He didn’t start the game, but its testament to him as a professional that the moment he stepped onto the pitch, he was right at it.

“I am really pleased he had such an impact on the game.

"I thought Ben was excellent. We had a sickness bug and obviously lost Jack and Dave and then Rhys (Healey - through injury). Ben brought a little bit more calmness into midfield, that extra touch and pass. It worked out in our favour.

Defender Josh Ruffels has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to groin/hernia problem.

Ruffles was one of the unsung heroes in the club’s ‘Great Escape’ of last season, but has endured a frustrating 2023-24 campaign.

The former Oxford United left-back - who signed a new two-year deal last summer - underwent surgery late last year following a combination of groin and hernia issues.

The 30-year-old has made 11 appearances for the club this term, with his last one coming back in early November.

He will now have a further extended period of rehabilitation with a view to him returning to training in pre-season.

