Extra time bonus as Sheffield United prepare to head to Fulham

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder says that a couple of unnamed players will be handed fitness tests ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to high-flying Fulham - although David Brooks, James Wilson and Ricky Holmes will be in his squad.

The weekend postponement of the scheduled home game with Burton Albion has given the trio extra time to concentrate on fitness work ahead of the run-in and they will all travel down to the capital with the Blades’ squad for the Craven Cottage fixture.

Chris Wilder: Good news on injury front.

Wilder, who confirmed that Kieron Freeman will play 90 minutes for the development squad on Monday afternoon, said: “We have got a couple of issues and there will be late fitness tests for a couple of players.

“But it has given the likes of David Brooks and James Wilson extra time and Ricky Holmes and they will be travelling. That is the bonus and boost that us not playing at the weekend has given us.

“Hopefully, we will only have Paul Coutts missing, which at this stage of the season is great for myself and gives me the opportunity of trying to pick the right team and having a strong group of players to choose from.

“I had said all along that we have missed Brooksy who was flying in the period before being taken ill. So to have him back is good for us going into the last 12 games and the reason we brought James and Ricky in was to challenge to play and to have them fit and available is good as well.”