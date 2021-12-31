The Sulphurites have not played since Christmas because of the way the illness has ravaged the league programme. The games against Bradford City and Mansfield Town were postponed because of infections in the opposition squads, but this time the problem is at Wetherby Road.
“It’s definitely very frustrating, we’ve been waiting all this time for a game because of Covid in the opposition camps and now we are hit with this,” said manager Simon Weaver.
“We are just desperate to play, we’re missing the adrenaline that you get from being involved in fixtures, so we’re all extremely frustrated.
“It hasn’t ripped through the camp, it’s not rife, but we have enough cases that mean, on top of the injuries we already have, we are unable put a team out against Port Vale.
“By not allowing any of the players to car-share, hopefully we have limited the spread. We are hoping that a return to action isn’t far away.”
Rearrange dates for all three of the Sulphurites' festive fixtures are still to be announced. As usual, the League will now review the circumstances behind the postponement.