FA Cup 1st Round - Wembley dreams return for Yorkshire clubs

THE FA Cup is back in the national spotlight this weekend - with several Yorkshire non-league sides daring to dream of reaching their own ‘cup final’ - the Holy Grail of the third round.

Here are 10 previous first-round occasions to whet the appetite for the first-round proper.

2017: Accrington Stanley 1 Guiseley 1 (Guiseley win 4-3 on penalties).

Goalkeeper Jonny Maxted was the hero as 10-man Guiseley secured an FA Cup second-round trip to Mansfield after triumphing in Lancashire.

Maxted - later to join Accrington - saved two spot-kicks after the replay finished 1-1 after extra-time as the National League side reached the second round for the first time in their history.

Mike Fondop scored the winning penalty while Billy Kee and Scott Brown had their efforts saved for Stanley.

In an entertaining first half, Stanley hit the woodwork three times, with the visitors seeing Chris M’Boungou sent off for two bookings in the space of five minutes on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts made the breakthrough on 47 minutes through Sean McConville, but the visitors levelled 11 minutes from time from the spot, courtesy of John Rooney after Jordan Thorniley’s foul - and a famous night saw Guiseley prevail on penalties.

2014: FC Halifax Town 1 Bradford City 2.

Two goals in four minutes helped Bradford edge past the Shaymen in front of more than 8,000 fans at the Shay.

For 50 minutes, a packed Shay crowd dared to dream after Lois Maynard put Halifax into a sensational early lead.

But the half-time introduction of Billy Clarke helped turn the game as he set up Jon Stead and Filipe Morais as Bradford struck twice in four minutes just after the restart.

2014: Colchester United 2 Sheffield United 3.

Chris Porter’s late penalty settled an all-League One clash as the Blades’ beat the U’s.

The Blades had raced into a 2-0 lead with a Harry Maguire header and an own goal by goalkeeper Sam Walker.

But Macauley Bonne nodded in Luke Garbutt’s cross to reduce the deficit and then Garbutt fired in from 25 yards to level just after the hour mark.

However, Porter won it from the spot after Magnus Okuonghae handled.

2012: Torquay United 0 Harrogate Town 1.

Chib Chilaka was Harrogate’s hero, firing a famous winner for Simon Weaver’s Blue Square Bet North outfit as he drove a shot in off the post to settle the tie after 19 minutes.

It was the first time in Harrogate’s history that they progressed beyond the first round.

The closest they had previously come was ironically against Torquay in 2005, when the Gulls beat Harrogate on penalties after a replay.

2010: Southport 2 Sheffield Wednesday 5

The Sandgrounders handed Wednesday a scare before going down 5-2 at Haig Avenue.

The Owls took an early lead when an unmarked Gary Teale knocked in, but the second half held all the drama with six goals in 12 minutes.

Southport levelled through Paul Barratt before Neil Mellor instantly regained the visitors’ lead.

Matty McGinn pulled the hosts back into it but Clinton Morrison netted twice before Tommy Spurr sealed the win.

2009: Huddersfield Town 6 Dagenham and Redbridge 1.

Town showed six appeal to cruise into round two after blitzing the Daggers 6-1.

Lee Clark’s side triumphed with a double each for Lee Novak and Gary Roberts plus strikes for Jordan Rhodes and Robbie Williams.

The only downer was Town’s failure to record a fifth successive clean sheet at home.

2009: Wealdstone 2 Rotherham United 3.

Rotherham survived a stern test at battling non-league Wealdstone to book their place in the FA Cup second round.

Adam Le Fondre capitalised on an error from Wealdstone keeper Sean Thomas, before Kevin Ellison hammered home a fantastic strike to make it 2-0.

Ryan Ashe volleyed in after the break to give Wealdstone hope, but Drewe Broughton’s header restored the two-goal lead.

Ashe notched a second to set up a tense finish, but Rotherham held out.

2007: Accrington 2 Huddersfield Town 3.

Luke Beckett scored a late winner as Huddersfield came from two goals down to avoid a shock at Accrington.

Stanley were 2-0 up in 30 minutes through Peter Cavanagh’s 20-yard free-kick and Paul Mullin’s tap-in.

In reply, Malvin Kamara fired home on the stroke of half-time and then hit a left-footed equaliser eight minutes from the end.

When Andy Holdsworth rattled a post in the dying minutes, Beckett slotted in the rebound to secure a dramatic win.

2002: Slough Town 1 Harrogate Railway 2.

Northern Counties East Premier Division side Harrogate Railway pulled off a shock win at Ryman Division One side Slough to book a place in the draw for the second round.

Slough broke the deadlock when Bryon Bubb drilled home a free-kick from 20 yards.

But the visitors refused to be overawed and levelled the scores in the second half when the Slough defence failed to clear an Ian McLean free-kick and Kevin Smith headed home from close range.

McLean also set up the winner just after the hour mark with his set-piece headed home by Steve Davey.

2001: Whitby Town 1 Plymouth Argyle 1.

The Match of the Day cameras saw the Seasiders draw 1-1 with Argyle at the Turnbull Ground and give the Devonians a real fright.

The non-League side shocked the Pilgrims by opening the scoring three minutes before half-time when striker Jamie Burt’s accurate cross beat the Plymouth defence, enabling Alex Gildea to nod the ball past Romain Larrieu.

Argyle levelled 18 minutes from time, courtesy of midfielder Martin Phillips’ strike 18 minutes from time. They won the replay 3-2 at Home Park.