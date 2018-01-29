FA Cup: Carvalhal in possible Hillsborough return to face former club Sheffield Wednesday as Hull City head to Chelsea

CARLOS CARVALHAL has been handed a potential return to Sheffield Wednesday in an FA Cup fifth round draw packed full of intrigue for the county’s four remaining representatives.

The Portuguese left Hillsborough on Christmas Eve but will be back in S6 over the weekend of February 17-18 if his Swansea City side beat Notts County in next week’s replay.

Elsewhere, Hull City were handed a trip to Chelsea that will see three of the Championship club’s first choice back four forced to sit the tie out due to being on loan from Stamford Bridge.

Sheffield United face former defender Harry Maguire and Leicester City, while Huddersfield Town will host Manchester United if next Tuesday’s replay at Championship strugglers Birmingham City can be safely negotiated.

It is, however, the potential reunion between Wednesday and Carvalhal that is the most fascinating aspect of a draw that was made by Ruud Gullit and Robbie Savage.

Having led the Owls to back-to-back appearances in the play-offs, the 52-year-old endured a tough first half of the season with the Owls. Having left by mutual consent following three straight defeats, Carvalhal took charge of the Swans just four days later.

Hull’s visit to Chelsea is the most daunting for Yorkshire’s remaining sides.

Not only is the Cup the most realistic chance of silverware for the champions this term but Michael Hector, Fikayo Tomori and Ola Aina are all on loan from the Blues.

The trio, brought to the East Riding by Leonid Slutsky through his friendship with Roman Abramovich, have been regulars in the Tigers line-up throughout the season but are ineligible.

Hull’s trip to the Bridge last season saw Ryan Mason suffer a fractured skull following an accidental clash of heads with Gary Cahill.

Former Tigers defender Maguire, now at Leicester, was delighted to land a tie against the club where it all began for him. “Lovely draw,” he tweeted. “Can’t wait for that one.”

In the ties not involving Yorkshire clubs, the pick brings a re-run of the 2013 final as Wigan Athletic host Manchester City.

Millwall will host Tottenham Hotspur, provided they win replays over Rochdale and Newport County respectively. West Bromwich Albion host Southampton in an all-Premier League tie and Coventry City will go to Brighton & Hove Albion.