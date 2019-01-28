FA Cup: Doncaster Rovers to host Crystal Palace in fifth round

DONCASTER ROVERS have been handed a plum home draw with Premier League side Crystal Palace in their first appearance in the fifth round of the FA Cup for 63 years.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough will secure a glamour home tie with Manchester City should they beat League Two outfit Newport County in a televised replay at Rodney Parade next Tuesday.

Boro knocked City out of the Cup in a major fourth-round upset as recently as January 2015.

Rovers have banked around £400,000 in prize money after reaching the fifth round for the first time since 1955-56 and will earn a further £360,000 if they progress to the quarter-finals, something they have never previously achieved in their history.

Manager Grant McCann’s side are also bidding to pocket a new £250,000 Progress Prize awarded to the EFL club from each division that goes the furthest in the competition, while the tie with Palace is likely to be a possible contender for televised coverage.