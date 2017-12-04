FA Cup draw leaves Doncaster and Bradford disappointed

SEVEN out of nine Yorkshire clubs have been handed unglamorous away trips in the third round of the FA Cup following last night’s underwhelming draw.

While on a national level, the draw conjured up some intruiging ties – headlined by an all-Merseyside showdown between Liverpool and Everton – it was a wholly different story for the county’s contingent of clubs.

Leeds United, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday all face potential banana-skin trips to lower division opponents, while Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers’ hopes of landing a plum tie against Premier League opposition went unanswered.

Three sides – Hull, the Owls and Bradford – must wait until next week to find out their opponents, who are all in replay action.

The draw has thrown up one tie of considerable local interest with Middlesbrough playing host to near-neighbours Sunderland in a Tees-Wear derby at the Riverside Stadium, in the pick of the ties involving the county’s clubs.

The pair have met five times in the FA Cup, with the Wearsiders triumphing on four occasions, including the duo’s last meeting in 2011-12, with the visitors winning a fourth-round Riverside replay after extra-time in February 2012.

The only other Yorkshire side at home are Doncaster, whose reward for beating local rivals Scunthorpe is a home encounter with Rochdale.

Meanwhile, the White Rose’s sole Premier League representative in Huddersfield Town face a Roses trek to Bolton, unbeaten in six FA Cup ties against the Terriers.

Leeds will face Newport, managed by ex-Bradford City midfielder Mike Flynn, for the second time in cup competition this season, having comfortably disposed of the Exiles’ in a 5-1 Carabao Cup success at Elland Road in August.

That second-round tie was switched to West Yorkshire because the Welsh side’s Rodney Parade ground was unavailable due to a new pitch being installed – but now the Whites will definitely visit the Gwent venue for the first time in their history.

It represents Leeds’s fourth away third-round tie in the past five seasons and follows on from tricky lower-division trips to Cambridge United in 2016-17 and Rochdale in 2013-14.

After being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at League One outfit Doncaster earlier this season, Hull hit the road to face more lower-league opponents in Crewe Alexandra or Blackburn Rovers.

Crewe, who beat Rotherham United in the first round last month, came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Ewood Park on Sunday; the replay takes place in Cheshire next Tuesday.

Wednesday must also wait until then 12 to discover their opponents with Carlisle and Gillingham facing a replay at Brunton Park after a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Owls goalkeeper Kieren Westwood is likely to have a vested interest in the outcome of the tie, with a nostalgic return to the club where he kick-started his career and was regarded as a firm fans’ favourite, on the cards should the Cumbrians progress.

Bradford, conquerors of Chelsea in one of the biggest giant-killing acts in the Cup, back in January 2015, missed out on a glamour tie and will visit League Two opposition in Yeovil or Port Vale.

The pair drew 1-1 in the Potteries at the weekend and will replay at Huish Park next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United and Barnsley have been handed trips south to Championship opposition and head to Ipswich Town and Millwall respectively.

Alongside Liverpool’s pairing with Everton at Anfield, other national highlights see Manchester United entertain Derby, Arsenal visit Nottingham Forest and bitter opponents Brighton and Crystal Palace rekindle their fierce rivalry at the AMEX Stadium.

Non-league Hereford will welcome 2016 Premier League champions Leicester, if they win their replay against Fleetwood.

Manchester City host Burnley, while potential upsets include West Ham’s trip to Shrewsbury, and Wolves’ home tie with ailing Swansea.