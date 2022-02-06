Boro knocked Manchester United out of the competition on Friday night and have been drawn to face Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium.

Huddersfield beat Barnsley 1-0 on Saturday and will face Nottingham Forest, who pulled off one of the results of the fourth round with a 4-1 victory over Leicester City.

Fifth round ties will be played the week commencing February 28, with the games scheduled to be held midweek.

CUP DRAW: The fifth-round draw as made on Sunday morning. Picture: Getty Images.

Elsewhere, Liverpool beat Cardiff City 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon and have been drawn against Norwich City. West Ham, who were almost eliminated by National League North club Kidderminster on Saturday, travel to Southampton.

Frank Lampard’s Everton will be at home at Goodison Park against non-league Boreham Wood, who stunned Championship Bournemouth on Sunday evening.

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to Peterborough.

It is a plum draw for Posh, who are at this stage of the competition for the first time since 1986 after overcoming Sky Bet Championship rivals QPR on Saturday.

A host of ties pitched Premier League teams against Championship opposition and Chelsea, who suffered a scare against League One Plymouth on Saturday, will travel to Luton.

Crystal Palace, managed by Patrick Vieira – who won the FA Cup five times with Arsenal as a player – will host Stoke.