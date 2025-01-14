FA Cup giant-killers Doncaster Rovers and in-form Rotherham United dominate Yorkshire's Team of the Week

DONCASTER Rovers and Rotherham United share the honours with three votes apiece in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

Six clubs are represented in our XI and who is the manager?

Here’s the side in a 5-3-2 formation.

Goalkeeper: Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

Three Doncaster Rovers players make our Team of the Week after their penalty shootout heroics at Hull City (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA)

Superb performance in the Owls’ Cup cup clash at Coventry and unlucky to be on the losing side. Just gets the nod ahead of Donny’s Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Defence: Jamie Sterry (Doncaster Rovers)

Part of a top-class rearguard performance out east as Rovers shocked Hull to progress into round four.

Anthony O’Connor (Harrogate Town)

Harrogate Town's Anthony O'Connor (centre left) clears the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Elland Road, Leeds. (Picture: PA)

Enjoying a strong season and was commanding and showed leadership for Town on their bid date at Elland Road.

Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers)

Enjoying an impressive season and was majestic at the MKM Stadium.

Jay McGrath (Doncaster Rovers)

Leeds United's Largie Ramazani (centre left) and Harrogate Town's Levi Sutton (left) battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Elland Road, Leeds (Picture:: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.)

See above. Augmented his burgeoning reputation with a fine display.

Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United)

Has switched from midfield to defence with consummate ease. Another top-notch showing on a big afternoon in the Millers’ season against Bolton.

Midfield: Manor Solomon (Leeds United)

The difference-maker for Leeds and troubled Harrogate on Saturday night. Hit the bar and set up the only goal.

Law McCabe (Middlesbrough)

The only shining light on another underwhelming Boro performance against Blackburn.

Largie Ramazani (Leeds United)

Harrogate were wary of his pace and helped himself to the only goal of the game with a header. Lively.

Forwards: Mallik Wilks (Rotherham United)

Netted from the spot and was an irritant for Bolton.

Sam Nombe (Rotherham United)

Forging a handy little combination with Wilks. Another hard-running performance was crowned by a goal.

Manager/head coach