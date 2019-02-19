FA Cup holders out as Doncaster’s victors head to Watford

Manchester United dumped holders Chelsea out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 fifth-round win at Stamford Bridge to leave Maurizio Sarri’s position as Blues’ head coach ever more precarious.

Boos greeted the half-time whistle as goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba, who had set up the first, earned 12-time winners United a place in the quarter-finals, where they will travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The dissent grew towards Sarri in the second half, with his predictable substitutions and refusal to compromise on his possession-based style of play leaving vast swathes of the home support to give an expletive-laden appraisal of ‘Sarri-ball’.

Chelsea supporters even joined in as United fans sang “You’re getting sacked in the morning”. It is a fate that appears ever more likely.

A change of manager has had the desired effect for United.

Paris St Germain inflicted the first defeat of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign after an 11-match unbeaten start.

But now United are in the quarter-finals after a seventh win from seven away games since the Norwegian’s appointment on December 19.

United had eliminated the holders on 10 occasions, more than any other side in FA Cup history, but had not won at Stamford Bridge in nine prior attempts.

This was just their third win in 23 games at Chelsea.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Swansea v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton

Ties to be played March 15-17