FA Cup: I never tire of talking about Cup win over Chelsea, says ex-Bradford City boss Parkinson

THE MANAGER behind arguably the biggest FA Cup upset in Yorkshire football history insists the competition has lost none of its lustre despite this weekend’s third round likely to bring wholesale team changes across the country.

Nine clubs from within the Broad Acres are in action this weekend, the vast majority away from home on what is traditionally seen as one of the highlights of the football calendar.

Huddersfield Town, the White Rose’s sole Premier League representative, are one of those on the road as head coach David Wagner takes his side to Bolton Wanderers.

Phil Parkinson, the Trotters’ manager, knows all about the fabled magic of the Cup from his stint at the helm of Bradford City.

“This is a great competition that has given me some fantastic memories,” said the 50-year-old, whose Bantams side famously stunned Chelsea, managed by Jose Mourinho, with a 4-2 fourth-round victory at Stamford Bridge in 2015.

“Whenever I bump into Bradford fans – and I seem to do that wherever I go – they always wants to talk about Chelsea.

“That day made such a big impression on so many lives, including my own. I never tire of talking about it, fantastic memories and the type we would love to experience again.”

Wagner is expected to rotate his Town squad after the hectic festive period and hand rare starts to the likes of Joel Coleman, Dean Whitehead, Michael Hefele and possibly new loan signing Terence Kongolo.

German Wagner will not be on his own in that respect this weekend with Parkinson also ready to make changes as he looks to claim a third Yorkshire scalp inside a week after back-to-back Championship wins over Sheffield United and Hull City.

“The Christmas period was tough and we have a few injury concerns,” added the Bolton chief. “It actually felt like we had an extra game this year.

“Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday is what we are used to, but with New Year’s Day then being Monday it was a big ask by the time the Hull game came round.

“Changes will be made and I would imagine David will be the same. But we will get the balance right between freshening things up and ensuring we are competitive. This is the FA Cup and we want to go through.”

Huddersfield will have a 3,700-strong following today and Wagner commented: “The history is what makes the FA Cup special. It is the oldest competition in the world. Even in Germany, we look to the FA Cup.”

Other Yorkshire managers contemplating wholesale changes include Chris Wilder, who will have one eye on next Friday’s Sheffield derby when his side tackle Ipswich Town at Portman Road, and Hull City’s Nigel Adkins at Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds United’s Thomas Christiansen is another set to freshen things up at Newport County tomorrow in front of the live BBC Wales cameras.

One club expected to buck the trend of ringing the changes is Sheffield Wednesday at Carlisle United. With the Owls locked in discussions with Jos Luhukay over possibly succeeding Carlos Carvalhal, the players have been urged to respond positively to the recent slump in form that culminated in an abject New Year’s Day loss at home to Burton Albion.

“It was painful,” said caretaker head coach Lee Bullen. “But we are past that now and we are a few days further on. It still hurts, but you can’t keep looking back. We have a big game against Carlisle in the FA Cup. We know exactly what to expect.“

As for today’s tie at Bolton, Parkinson will come face to face with a club he turned down the chance to manage in 2007 to remain at Charlton Athletic.

“Huddersfield have changed a lot as a club since then,” said the 50-year-old, whose absence from a press conference prematurely called by the Terriers to announce his appointment was marked by an empty chair in between then owner Ken Davy and chief executive Andrew Watson.

“They have an excellent local owner (Dean Hoyle) who does things the right way. It hasn’t been an overnight success and a lot of hard work went in to getting Huddersfield in the Premier League.

“I am delighted to see them doing so well, especially as it shows what is possible at a club with good management and good recruitment.

“Mind, we want to win this tie. We have beaten two Yorkshire clubs this week in Sheffield United and Hull, it would be nice to finish off with the hat-trick.”

