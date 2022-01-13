FA Cup, January Transfer Window and something for the weekend - FootballTalk Podcast

LISTEN in to the only football podcast that covers the trials and tribulations of all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By YP Sport
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 12:46 pm

This week our panel reflect on the FA Cup fortunes of the Yorkshire clubs competing in the third round of the FA Cup, as well as delving into the latest news and rumours doing the rounds in the January Transfer Window.

Host Mark Singleton and YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall also look ahead to the weekend’s action.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

