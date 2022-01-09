FA Cup prize money: How much Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough made from third-round progress - and the winnings available to Leeds United, Sheffield United and Harrogate Town

All three clubs are in the hat for the fourth round draw, which takes place later today.

Goals from Mads Andersen and Jordan Williams put the Tykes in a comfortable 2-0 lead at half time, after the visitors' Tom Beadling has been red carded.

However, a remarkable second half saw Oliver Banks and Anthony Driscoll-Glennon haul Barrow level.

Devante Cole put Barnsley back ahead on 83 minutes only to have his goal cancelled out by James Jones three minutes later.

Carlton Morris responded immediately to give the Reds the lead back but Josh Kay's late equaliser took the game to extra time. Morris scored the winning goal with 12 minutes played of extra time.

Huddersfield Town came from behind to beat Premier League Burnley, who led at half time through Jay Rodriguez's 28th-minute strike.

FA CUP PROGRESS: For three Yorkshire clubs on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

However, the Terriers produced a fine second-half display with goals from Josh Koroma and Matty Pearson sealing their spot in the fourth round.

Middlesbrough endured a dramatic fixture at Mansfield Town after winning 3-2 thanks to an own goal deep into stoppage time from the Stags' Joe O'Toole.

Boro were 2-0 up after 14 minutes thanks to goals from Uche Ikpeazu and Caolan Boyd-Munce. But Oliver Hawkins and Rhys Oates scored in the second half for the hosts before Boro won it at the death.