FA Cup prize money: How much fourth-round progress is worth to Middlesbrough after shock win at Manchester United and Huddersfield Town after narrow victory over Barnsley

Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town will receive £90,000 for their fourth round progress in the FA Cup.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 4:58 pm

Boro booked their spot in the fifth round after a dramatic penalty shootout victory at Manchester United on Friday night.

The sides could not be separated after 90 minutes as the game finished 1-1 with two scoreless halves of extra time taking the game to penalties.

Chris Wilder's side came out on top after eight perfect penalties as Man United's Anthony Elanga missing the decisive spotkick in sudden death.

Two Yorkshire sides will reach the fifth round with Huddersfield Town beating Barnsley 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Boro, Barnsley and Town all earned £82,000 from their third-round progress.

FA CUP PROGRESS: For two Yorkshire clubs. Picture: Getty Images.
