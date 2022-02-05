FA Cup prize money: How much fourth-round progress is worth to Middlesbrough after shock win at Manchester United - and the winnings available to Huddersfield Town and Barnsley

Middlesbrough will receive £90,000 for their fourth round progress in the FA Cup while the same five-figure sum will be available to Barnsley or Huddersfield Town.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 1:47 pm

Boro booked their spot in the fifth round after a dramatic penalty shootout victory at Manchester United on Friday night.

The sides could not be separated after 90 minutes as the game finished 1-1 with two scoreless halves of extra time taking the game to penalties.

Chris Wilder's side came out on top after eight perfect penalties as Man United's Anthony Elanga missing the decisive spotkick in sudden death.

Two Yorkshire sides will reach the fifth round with Huddersfield Town hosting Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

The winning side at the John Smith's Stadium will receive an extra £90,000 from this season's FA Cup prize fund. Boro, Barnsley and Town all earned £82,000 from their third-round progress.

FA CUP PROGRESS: For two Yorkshire clubs. Picture: Getty Images.
