FA Cup: Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town eye progression

The Millers are one of the form teams in English football, having lost just one of their last 15 games in all competitions.

Bromley are fourth in the National League but have a game in hand over the sides above them and Warne is in no mood to take the contest lightly.

“We’ll approach the game in the same way we would any other and pick the strongest team we can,” he said.

CUP HOPES: Rotherham United manager Paul Warne Picture: Tony Johnson

“We have a bit of time without a game after this, so this is one more hurdle to get through, hopefully injury free. We’ll attack the game in the same way. It is a game we want to win against a really good team. We’ve watched them a lot and we know what they can do.”

Doncaster Rovers are also preparing to face a side in a lower division as they travel to Scunthorpe United, who sit rock bottom of League Tw)o.

Manager Richie Wellens hopes the change of competition will ease the pressure on his players after a difficult start to the season that has left them in the League One relegation zone.

The Rovers boss also wants to give the club’s fans a memorable away win, with Doncaster yet to win on the road this season. He said: “It can take the pressure off a little bit but it also gives us a chance to get some momentum going.

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It’s a club that was in the Championship for a couple of years but they’re going through a difficult period at the minute.

“Our away fans have been terrific and we need to start giving them more to shout about.”

An all-League Two affair is on the cards for Bradford City as they host Exeter City at Valley Parade.

The sides drew 0-0 earlier in the season with Exeter now five points ahead of the Bantams in the league table.

Tomorrow’s visitors are unbeaten across 90 minutes in their last 15 games in all competitions as City manager Derek Adams assessed: “We understand the way Exeter can play. They are on a good unbeaten run.

“We are the top team in the division for expected goals, and want to be creating chances in the game.

“We can analyse the game from the start of the season, but they have done well since then, and it will be a good test.”

Meanwhile, Simon Weaver is not planning on making a raft of changes for Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Wrexham, but has revealed that “one or two” players who have not featured much in recent weeks could start the game.

The Sulphurites boss has been left disappointed by some of his team’s recent displays having witnessed the club drop from second in League Two to seventh place following three defeats in four matches.

He said: “We’re pretty steady with the selection, there’s not going to be four in, four out, but Saturday will be a chance for one or two to come in and stake a claim.