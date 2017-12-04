FA Cup Third Round Draw: Away trips on menu for majority of Yorkshire’s clubs

SEVEN out of nine Yorkshire clubs must hit the road in the third round of the FA Cup following this evening’s draw.

Leeds United face League Two outfit Newport County for the second time in cup competitions this term, having also lined up against the Welsh outfit in the EFL Cup back in August at Elland Road, with the Whites triumphing 5-1.

This time, Leeds make their first ever trip to Rodney Parade early in the new year.

Meanwhile, David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town make the short trip to Phil Parkinson’s Bolton Wanderers, while Steel City duo Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have been handed underwhelming away draws.

The Blades head to Championship rivals Ipswich Town, while Wednesday will visit either Gillingham or Carlisle United, with the replay place in Cumbria next week.

One intriguing tie sees Middlesbrough play host to Sunderland in a Tees-Wear derby, while the only other Yorkshire side at home are Doncaster Rovers, who will welcome the winners of tonight’s tie between Slough and Rochdale.

Bradford City make the trek to either Yeovil Town or Port Vale, with the replay to be staged in Somerset next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hull City must also wait to find out their opponents, with the Tigers travelling to either Crewe Alexandra or Blackburn Rovers, who will replay in Cheshire next week.

Barnsley face a long trip to Championship rivals Millwall.

Attractive national ties see Liverpool host Everton in a Merseyside derby, while Nottingham Forest welcome Arsenal and AFC Wimbledon face a glamour trip to face Spurs at Wembley.

Manchester United entertain Derby, while city rivals Manchester City have been handed a home draw with Burnley.

Ties to be played from Friday, January 5 to Monday, January 8.