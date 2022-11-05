FA Cup: When is the second round draw? Time, how to watch and ball numbers

Josh Windass’ fifth goal of the season and Alex Mighten’s first in Sheffield Wednesday colours secured a comfortable triumph for the Owls over Morecambe at Hillsborough on Friday.

Bradford City were dumped out by Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town on Saturday afternoon at Valley Parade while Barnsley advanced with a 2-1 win at League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Doncaster Rovers, FC Halifax Town and York City were all knocked out of the competition on Saturday. Rovers were stunned by non-league King’s Lynn Town as York and Halifax lost at Shrewsbury Town and Ebbsfleet United respectively.

FA CUP DRAW: The second round draw will take place on Monday night. Picture: Getty Images.

A total of 40 teams will compete in the second round before Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition in round three. Second-round ties will be played between November 25-27.

The draw will be broadcast on BBC Two from 7pm before the final tie of the round – Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town – is broadcast on ITV 4 from 7.45pm. The draw will also be streamed on the FA Cup’s official social media channels.

Key ball numbers

2. Barnsley

17. Sheffield Wednesday

29. Harrogate Town

Remaining ball numbers

1. Forest Green Rovers

3. Boreham Wood

4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United

5. Dagenham & Redbridge

6. Accrington Stanley

7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United

8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham

9. Peterborough United or Salford City

10. Farnborough

11. Grimsby Town

12. Milton Keynes Dons

13. Ebbsfleet United

14. Carlisle United AFC

15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town

16. Chippenham Town

18. Portsmouth

19. Shrewsbury Town

20. Buxton

21. Charlton Athletic

22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon

23. Newport County AFC

24. Stockport County

26. Stevenage

27. Fleetwood Town

28. Burton Albion

30. Exeter City

31. Torquay United or Derby County

32. Bristol Rovers

33. Walsall

34. Wrexham AFC or Oldham Athletic AFC

35. Crewe Alexandra

36. Barnet or Chelmsford City

37. Woking or Oxford United

38. Chesterfield