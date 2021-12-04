FA Cup: When is the third round draw? Time, how to watch and ball numbers for every club

It will be held before the second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City. The draw will be available to watch on ITV as well as the FA Cup's Twitter and Facebook pages.
Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition in round three, with a total of 64 teams set to be in the hat. Twenty clubs from round two will progress to the next stage.
Rotherham United secured their passage with victory over Stockport County on Friday night while Harrogate Town upset League One Portsmouth as they progressed with a dramatic win on Saturday afternoon.
Doncaster Rovers were knocked out by Mansfield Town on Saturday while FC Halifax Town will aim to reach round three against Kidderminster Harriers on Sunday afternoon.
The third round will take place between January 7 and January 10 with winning clubs picking up £82,000 from the competition prize fund. Clubs who progressed from round two picked up £34,000 in prize money.
The draw numbers
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Barnsley
5. Birmingham City
6. Blackburn Rovers
7. Blackpool
8. Brentford
9. Brighton & Hove Albion
10. Bristol City
11. Burnley
12. Cardiff City
13. Chelsea
14. Coventry City
15. Crystal Palace
16. Derby County
17. Everton
18. Fulham
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Hull City
21. Leeds United
22. Leicester City
23. Liverpool
24. Luton Town
25. Manchester City
26. Manchester United
27. Middlesbrough
28. Millwall
29. Newcastle United
30. Norwich City
31. Nottingham Forest
32. Peterborough United
33. Preston North End
34. Queens Park Rangers
35. Reading
36. Sheffield United
37. Southampton
38. Stoke City
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Yeovil Town or Stevenage
46. Bristol Rovers
47. Port Vale
48. Morecambe
49. Hartlepool United
50. AFC Wimbledon
51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic
52. Leyton Orient
53. Cambridge United
54. Mansfield Town
55. Swindon Town
56. Rotherham United
57. Charlton Athletic
58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town
60. Shrewsbury Town
61. Salford City or Chesterfield
62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle
63. Ipswich Town or Barrow
64. Harrogate Town