FA Cup: When is the third round draw? Time, how to watch and ball numbers for every club

It will be held before the second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City. The draw will be available to watch on ITV as well as the FA Cup's Twitter and Facebook pages.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition in round three, with a total of 64 teams set to be in the hat. Twenty clubs from round two will progress to the next stage.

Rotherham United secured their passage with victory over Stockport County on Friday night while Harrogate Town upset League One Portsmouth as they progressed with a dramatic win on Saturday afternoon.

Doncaster Rovers were knocked out by Mansfield Town on Saturday while FC Halifax Town will aim to reach round three against Kidderminster Harriers on Sunday afternoon.

The third round will take place between January 7 and January 10 with winning clubs picking up £82,000 from the competition prize fund. Clubs who progressed from round two picked up £34,000 in prize money.

The draw numbers

1. AFC Bournemouth

FA CUP DRAW: The third round draw will take place on Monday night. Picture: Getty Images.

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Barnsley

5. Birmingham City

6. Blackburn Rovers

7. Blackpool

8. Brentford

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Bristol City

11. Burnley

12. Cardiff City

13. Chelsea

14. Coventry City

15. Crystal Palace

16. Derby County

17. Everton

18. Fulham

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Hull City

21. Leeds United

22. Leicester City

23. Liverpool

24. Luton Town

25. Manchester City

26. Manchester United

27. Middlesbrough

28. Millwall

29. Newcastle United

30. Norwich City

31. Nottingham Forest

32. Peterborough United

33. Preston North End

34. Queens Park Rangers

35. Reading

36. Sheffield United

37. Southampton

38. Stoke City

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Yeovil Town or Stevenage

46. Bristol Rovers

47. Port Vale

48. Morecambe

49. Hartlepool United

50. AFC Wimbledon

51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic

52. Leyton Orient

53. Cambridge United

54. Mansfield Town

55. Swindon Town

56. Rotherham United

57. Charlton Athletic

58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town

60. Shrewsbury Town

61. Salford City or Chesterfield

62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle

63. Ipswich Town or Barrow