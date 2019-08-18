Fancy meeting you again - Mark Hudson to lead Huddersfield Town against former club

MARK HUDSON will take charge of Huddersfield Town for this week’s trip to former club Cardiff City following the dismissal of Jan Siewert.

The German was relieved of his duties within an hour of the final whistle blowing on Friday night to confirm a third straight defeat on home soil.

Fulham were worthy winners against a Town side who again struggled to create chances, the Yorkshire club managing just one effort on target all night to eight by the visitors.

Phil Hodgkinson, the club’s owner after succeeding Dean Hoyle in the summer, had seen enough after previous losses at the John Smith’s Stadium to Derby County and Lincoln City, the latter coming in the Carabao Cup.

“The decision was not one that I, nor the board, took lightly, but I believe it is one that had to be made,” said the new Huddersfield chairman about Siewert, who lost 15 of his 19 games in charge and won just once.

“Jan walked into a very difficult situation in January; something that we were all aware, and mindful, of.

“However, I have seen no evidence of the impact on our performances that I was expecting following a full pre-season.

“Jan is a fantastic man and he’s worked tirelessly for this club during his time here, but unfortunately it has not worked. I believe he is a good coach and I sincerely hope he will be successful in the future.

“I believe our players are better than we have seen so far this season. We will work to appoint a new head coach who can get the best from them and bring an identity back to our performances.”

Hudson has been a member of the Town coaching staff since retiring in the summer of 2017.

The former Cardiff defender took charge of the team last season against Manchester City after David Wagner’s exit.