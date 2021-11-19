Spurs fans will be hoping Kane can bring his England form to Tottenham as his seven goals in two games on casts shadows over his efforts in the Premier League as he’s only managed one goal so far this season. Elsewhere, Gray and Sarr fall out of favour as their strong starts peter out and a defender is having the most shots in the league.

Below, we pick out the best captain picks, discuss who’s hot, who’s not and the ones to watch. Follow @Gameweek38 on twitter for more Fantasy Footballing insight.

This week’s transfer deadline on Saturday 20th November at 11am.

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Captain Picks

Harry Kane (£12.2m) vs Leeds (H)

With seven goals in two games on international duty, it’d be silly to rule Kane out against Leeds who continue to go on without several key players. Kane hasn’t scored under Conte but the Italian managed to turn Romelu Lukaku and Diego Costa into formidable goal machines at Inter Milan and Chelsea so many are anticipating for him to do the same with Kane at Spurs.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) vs Watford (A)

Who's Hot: Conor Gallagher of Crystal Palace (Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Although he and Man United are going through a rough patch, it would be true to form for Ronaldo and co to put in a strong performance against weak opposition in a bid to persuade everyone that they’re not past it. Watford haven’t won at home in their last five attempts but the last time they hosted the Red Devils they won 2-0…. But hey - Ronaldo is Ronaldo.

Mo Salah (£13.0m) vs Arsenal (H)

For the obvious reasons: Salah has 18 goal involvements in 11 games and is the game’s top scoring player by 50 points.

Who’s Hot?

Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, £5.9m)

Having played well enough to earn an England call-up, Gallagher is having his breakout season and is the source of all things good in the Crystal Palace attack as he leads his team’s stat tables for shots and chances created. No cheaper player has taken more shots than him in the game.

Joao Cancelo (Man City, £6.5m)

Joao Cancelo has had the most shots in the league over the last two gameweeks, which is crazy considering he’s a defender. His two assists, clean sheet and bonus bagged him 14 points last time out and against an out-of-form Everton team this weekend, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him deliver similar goods this weekend.

Raphinha (Leeds, £6.6m)

He’s scored in his last two, had more shots and created more chances than any Leeds player in the same period and has a reasonable fixture run so Raphinha seems like a good pick. He was playing football in Argentina as recently as Wednesday morning however so the logistics, jet lag and recovery needed by Raphinha will not be ideal. Leeds’ game is on Sunday afternoon though as opposed to an early Saturday game which definitely would have been a struggle.

Who’s Not?

Demarai Gray (Everton, £5.7m)

After starting the season with three goals in the opening four gameweeks, Gray has failed to score since which has coincided with Everton’s rocky form. The Toffees are without a win in five and face Man City and Liverpool over their next three games.

Jack Grealish (Man City, £7.7m)

As Man City beat Man United 2-0 without breaking stride, £100m-man Jack Grealish was surplus to requirements as he spent the whole game on the bench. He may struggle to get into the City team on form alone and a recent knock picked up in training will inevitably not help his cause. Over 140,000 fantasy managers have already transferred him out.

Ismaila Sarr (Watford, £6.0m)

Sarr has failed to score or assist in five games and faces tough opposition in Man United, Leicester, Chelsea and Man City back-to-back over the next few weeks. Watford have failed to score in four of their last five games too so attacking returns for Sarr in the run-up to Christmas may be few and far between.

Ones to Watch (<5% ownership)

Adam Armstrong (Southampton, £5.9m, 3.7%)

Having delivered consecutive FPL returns for the first time this season, Armstrong will be hoping to make it three out of three as Southampton travel to Norwich this weekend. Only one player in the league has had more shots than Armstrong over the last two gameweeks.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle, £7.4m, 2.8%)

An obvious victor of the Eddie Howe to Newcastle United coup will be Callum Wilson. The pair worked together at Bournemouth in the 2018/19 season when Wilson was instrumental to the Cherries’ attack and scored 14 and assisted 12.With favourable fixtures against Brentford, Norwich and Burnley in the next four games, the pair could expect a strong end to the year.

Maxwel Cornet (Burnley, £6.0m, 1.6%)