Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

This gameweek, we have a Merseyside derby, a bottom of the table clash and Man United vs Arsenal to look forward to but from a fantasy perspective, it’s Watford vs Chelsea that seems like the most one-sided game.

Below, we pick out the best captain picks behind Mo Salah, discuss who’s hot, who’s not and the ones to watch. Follow @Gameweek38 on Twitter for more Fantasy Footballing insight.

This week’s transfer deadline is on Tuesday 30th November at 6pm.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (Picture: PA)

Captain Picks

Harry Kane (£12.3m) vs Brentford (H)

With four goals and one assist in four games in the Europa Conference League, Kane is used to playing on Thursday nights and should be well-rested following Sunday’s postponed fixture against Burnley. Kane remains the club’s leading shot-taker and chance-receiver despite his slow start to the season.

Ilkay Gundogan (£7.2m) vs Aston Villa (A)

Captain's pick: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. (Picture: PA)

Throwback to this time last year. It was gameweek 13 and Gundogan went on a run of ten goals and two assists in twelve games - he just loves winter! The weekend’s 13-pointer was his first double-return of the season which begs the question as to whether he can do it again.

Who’s Hot?

Diogo Jota (Liverpool, £7.8m)

With Roberto Firmino sidelined with a hamstring injury, Diogo Jota’s spot in the Liverpool starting line-up looks safe for the considerable future. He scored his first brace of the season over the weekend in a gameweek where no player in the league had more shots.

Jamie Vardy (Leicester, £10.6m)

Despite blanking for four consecutive gameweeks before his brace against Watford on Sunday, Vardy is the league’s second top goalscorer and only two goals behind Mo Salah. He has a fantastic fixture run to look forward to as Leicester take on Southampton, Aston Villa and Newcastle next.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea, £5.3m)

Despite neither scoring nor assisting since gameweek nine, no Chelsea player has created more chances in the last six gameweeks than Callum Hudson-Odoi - and this includes a game he didn’t play in. He has started six of Chelsea’s last seven league games and made the left-wing spot his own.

Who’s Not?

Said Benrahma (West Ham, £6.2m)

Benrahma’s slip in form has been well documented but it’s his play-time which is beginning to wain. The Algerian has failed to finish a game since gameweek seven and has been taken off after 63, 70 and 58 minutes over the last four gameweeks. West Ham have lost their last three games so David Moyes may be tempted to mix up his starting 11 by benching Benrahma from the start.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, £12.3m)

When managing RB Leipzig in 2016, incoming Man United manager Ralf Rangnick was asked whether he would ever sign Cristiano Ronaldo to which he said ‘absolutely not’ as ‘he is too old’. If the Man United’s Sunday team selection was influenced by Rangnick then we may continue to see Ronaldo on the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, £9.8m)

The Gabonese international has failed to score in the last four gameweeks and travels North to face Man United at Old Trafford on Thursday. Over his dry spell, Nuno Tavares has had as many shots as him and Saka and Smith-Rowe have taken more shots and created more chances combined.

Ones to Watch (<5% ownership)

Jadon Sancho (Man United, £8.9m, 2.1%)

Since Solskjaer’s departure, Sancho has made consecutive starts and scored goals in both games. Incoming Manager Ralf Rangnick’s Bundesliga experience may work in his favour too, as his 37 goal involvements in 38 games last season for Borussia Dortmund suggest.

James Maddison (Leicester, £6.6m, 4.7%)

Leicester’s previously mentioned fantastic fixture run coincides with Maddison’s up-turn in form. Sunday’s win were his first assists of the season and only one player in the league created more chances. If he can maintain this positive moment, he will be a steal at £6.6m.

Marc Guiehi (Crystal Palace, £4.5m, 0.9%)