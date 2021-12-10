West Ham’s win against Chelsea kept their top-four dreams alive and face Burnley away this weekend.

Spurs travelled there two weeks ago but couldn’t play due to snow and have now postponed their game against Brighton following a covid outbreak. Elsewhere, Man City vs Wolves and Norwich vs Man United are the stand-out games from a fantasy perspective as Steven Gerrard takes his Villa team to Anfield in search of an upset.

Below, we pick out the best captain picks behind Mo Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, discuss who’s hot, who’s not and the ones to watch. Follow @Gameweek38 on Twitter for more Fantasy Footballing insight.

Who's Hot:: Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United. (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

This week’s transfer deadline is on Friday 10th December at 6.30pm.

Captain Picks

Bernardo Silva (£7.6m) vs Wolves (H)

Silva’s five goals in five games make him Man City’s most in-form player. Over the same period, no player in the league has had more shots on target and only a handful of players have created more chances. It might not be plain sailing for Man City though as Wolves have only conceded one goal over their last four games.

Captain's pick: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (Picture: PA)

Differential: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.7m) vs Southampton (H)

Despite neither scoring nor assisting over the last six gameweeks, Aubameyang’s stats tell a different story. Over the same period, he has the third highest expected goals tally in the league and only Mo Salah and Diogo Jota have taken more shots in the box. Arsenal have won 5 of their last seven home games so far this season too.

Who’s Hot?

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham, £6.5m)

Who's Hot: Mason Mount of Chelsea. (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Despite starting the campaign in Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio’s shadow, Jarrod Bowen has grown into the season and delivers when it matters. He delivered two goal involvements in the November Liverpool win and last weekend he bagged a goal and an assist to beat Chelsea. Over the last six weeks, he has taken more shots in the box than Antonio, Soucek and Fornals combined.

Mason Mount (Chelsea, £7.5m)

We’re not even halfway through the season but Mason Mount is only three goal involvements away from last season’s tally. There is only one cheaper midfielder in the game with more points than him and with Leeds, Everton, Wolves and Villa up next, he has a great chance to add to his tally.

David De Gea (Man United, £5.1m)

Despite keeping only three clean sheets this season, 100,000 fantasy managers have brought the Spaniard in this week ahead of United’s tasty fixture schedule. The Red Devils don;t take on Man City, Chelsea or Liverpool until March so have a great chance to gain some momentum.

Who’s Not?

Ivan Toney (Brentford, £6.6m)

It was a shock to see Brentford line up without his star man last weekend as Toney tested positive for coronavirus. He’s ruled out of this weekend’s game against Watford but hopes to return before Christmas.

Tottenham and Brighton players

Similar to Toney, many of the Tottenham squad have tested positive for coronavirus. This has lead to the postponement of their game against Brighton this weekend -prompting thousands of fantasy managers to get rid of Harry Kane and Shane Duffy - neither of which had returned since gameweek eight.

Ones to Watch (<5% ownership)

Diogo Dalot (Man United, £4.4m, 1.0%)

Dalot’s started Man United’s last two games and was given the night off on Wednesday as Rangnick named a second-string team to take on Young Boys. He’s taken his chance well via keeping a clean sheet, having two shots and supplying five crosses.

Armando Broja (Southampton, £5.0m, 2.5%)