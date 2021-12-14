Elsewhere, similar outbreaks may cancel more games so keep one eye on the news as you make your transfers.

The gameweek deadline is tonight at 6.15pm.

Captain Picks

Captain's choice: Conor Gallagher of Crystal Palace. (Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Mo Salah (£13.1m) vs Newcastle (H)

Salah is the highest point-scorer in the game and takes on Newcastle on Thursday who sit joint-bottom of the league. Many managers will be tempted to triple captain Salah this week but a concern would be that Salah could be substituted early to preserve his fitness for Sunday’s harder game against Tottenham.

Conor Gallagher (£6.2m) vs Southampton (H)

Having picked up only two points over their last five games, Southampton have the worst form in the league. The Saints have conceded twelve goals over this period and take on a young and improving Crystal Palace side tomorrow. Gallagher is their top scorer, leading assist maker and highest fantasy point-scorer this season and after scoring a brace against Everton at the weekend, he will fancy his chances again.

Captain's pick: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (Picture: PA)

Who’s Hot?

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea, £6.2m)

Rudiger is a stalwart in the Chelsea defence and has played the full ninety minutes in all but one game this season. With Everton, Wolves, Aston Villa and Brighton up next, he has great chances to pick up clean sheets but it is his handiness at the opposite end of the pitch that makes him stand out as over the last six gameweeks, only Havertz and Ziyech have taken more shots for Chelsea.

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal, £5.5m)

One to watch: Ashley Young of Aston Villa. (Picture: PA)

With goals in each of his last three games, Odegaard looks set to be an important part in the Arsenal team over the Christmas period. Games against Leeds, Norwich and Wolves over the remainder of December provide the stage to build on his strong start to the season.

Who’s Not?

Man United players

A coronavirus outbreak in the Man United camp has written off tonight’s game against Brentford. The players who’ve tested positive have not been named but the outbreak will put their next game in doubt too. It may be worth taking a hit to transfer these players out.

Raul Jimenez (Wolves, £7.5m)

Jimenez picked up a cynical red card against Man City at the weekend which rules him out of this week’s game against Brighton. When he returns, Wolves take on Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United over his next four games so goals may be hard to come by for the rest of the year.

Ones to Watch (<5% ownership)

Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal, £5.2m, 1.0%)

With a goal and a clean sheet over the weekend, Gabriel picked up his second double-digit haul of the season. As previously mentioned, Arsenal have a favourable fixture run before the year ends with more chances to score goals and keep clean sheets.

Ashley Young (Aston Villa, £4.7m, 0.6%)