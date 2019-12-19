Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 18 Preview – Captain pick, “Who’s hot, Who’s not?” and Ones To Watch

Is making Kevin De Bruyne captain the safest option? Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 18 Preview

John Mount runs through Gameweek 18’s captain picks, ‘Who’s Hot?’ ‘Who’s Not?’ form guide and ‘Ones to Watch’.

Who's Hot - Mason Greenwood

Gameweek 18

Leicester and Chelsea unpredictably lost points last week as they drew and lost to Norwich and Bournemouth respectively. In a tough week for Fantasy Football, only Pukki and Greenwood scored out of the ten highest most owned forwards and only six teams managed to keep clean sheets.

Looking forward to Gameweek 18, since Liverpool are representing Europe at the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha, their scheduled Premier League game away to West Ham has been postponed, therefore both Liverpool and West Ham do not have a game this week so you might want to sell your players!

Who's Not - Leicester's Ben Chilwell.

Captain Picks

Kevin De Bruyne vs Leicester (H) (£10.3m, MID)

With six goals and eleven assists so far this season, at this rate, De Bruyne is on course to beat his league record of 28 goal involvements for a season. On the back of a 19 point haul away to Arsenal last week, the Belgian is the most transferred in player ahead of his upcoming game vs Leicester this week. Over the last four gameweeks, KDB has had more shots than anyone else in the league (18) and has created the most chances (16), proving that he is capable of scoring points from both goals and assists. Although Leicester have the tightest defence in the league, it’s hard to go against the logic of giving him the armband.

Marcus Rashford vs Everton (H) (£8.9m, FWD)

One to watch - David McGoldrick

Having won games the last five times the teams have met, Man United are enjoying a good run of form vs Watford, who sit bottom of the table. Second to Kevin De Bruyne, over the last four gameweeks, Rashford has had the most shots in the league (17) and is by far Man United’s most threatening player in terms of shots, shots in the box and being their designated penalty taker. Although Watford have scored once and conceded nine in their last five games, a tight affair at Vicarage Road can be expected as three of Watford’s last five home games have finished 0-0.

Dele Alli vs Chelsea (H) (£8.7m, MID)

As we come to the end of the decade, Chelsea defenders will not remember Spurs away as a kind fixture. Over the last ten years, the Blues have only managed one clean sheet away against their North London rivals, so goals in Sunday’s game should guarantee goals. Chelsea and Spurs’ form can not contrast more as Spurs have won four of their last five whereas Chelsea have lost four of their last five. With three goals and two assists in Alli’s last four games, a win for Jose’s men will see his team move into the top four for the first time this season.

The Form Guide - Who’s Hot?

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa, £6.2m, MID)

Without Grealish this season, there’s little doubt that Villa would sit close to Watford deep in the relegation zone with bleak outlooks. As it is though, the Villains sit above relegation on goal difference with a positive fixture run to look forward to. Playing Southampton, Norwich and Watford next, Villa will fancy their chances to score goals against the worst three defences in the league. With Grealish being top of the Villa charts for goals and assists this season, he’s the obvious pick of the bunch and has already been brought in by over 100,000 fantasy managers this week.

Mason Greenwood (Man United, £4.3m, FWD)

Being the cheapest forward in the game and with seven goals in all competitions already this season, this lad from Wibsey, Bradford could prove to be great value for money. Solskjaer has admitted that Greenwood’s form has made it “very difficult” to drop the teenager from the team and with fixtures against Watford, Burnley and Newcastle next, Greenwood’s £4.3m price tag could provide the versatility required to bring big hitters into your team, without losing an attacking threat up front.

The Form Guide - Who’s Not?

Mason Mount (Chelsea, £6.5m, MID)

Almost halfway into his debut Premier League season and after a strong start for the Chelsea academy graduate, it’s starting to look like Mount needs a rest. With only one goal and one assist in his last nine games and with Tottenham up next, now looks like as good of a time as ever to sell the Englishman. For those of you who brought him into your teams at his starting price of £6.0m. selling now will give you a sweet £0.2m profit.

Ben Chilwell (Leicester, £5.8m, DEF)

Another Englishman who may be worth cashing in on is Ben Chilwell. The Leicester left back has returned only six points over the last four gameweeks and faces Man City and Liverpool next, so clean sheets may be sparse! For this price, there are other defenders which show better value for money such as Aurier (£5.0m) and Baldock (£4.9m).

Ones to Watch (Less than 5% ownership)

David McGoldrick (0.3%, FWD, Sheffield Utd, £5.4m)

The Sheffield United love from us at The Yorkshire Post won’t stop anytime soon! This fan favourite is yet to score in the league this season, with 11 shots in the box over the last four gameweeks and with Brighton and Watford up next, this fan favourite is well overdue a goal or two.

Lucas Moura (4.6%, MID, Tottenham, £7.0m)

If you prefer indie over chart music, show your personality in fantasy football by opting for the alternative Spurs attacker, Lucas Moura. This Brazilian is performing to small Fantasy Football crowds at the moment, but with a goal in two consecutive games and a favourable upcoming fixture run, get him in your teams now before he becomes mainstream.

Matt Targett (1.3%, DEF, Aston Villa, £4.4m)

As discussed earlier in regards to Jack Grealish, Villa’s Christmas gift is consecutive games against the league’s bottom three sides. If you’re looking for a defensive option, Matt Targett could be your man.

