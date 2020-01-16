Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 23 Preview – Captain picks, Aubameyang replacements and Ones To Watch

Sergio Aguero is this week’s stand-out captaincy pick. The Yorkshire Post’s resident fantasy football expert John Mount (@Gameweek38 on Twitter), aims to guide you through Gameweek 23.

Deadline – Saturday 18th January, 1130 GMT.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is this week's captain's pick (Picture: PA)

Captain Picks

Sergio Aguero vs Crystal Palace (H) (£11.8m)

Manchester City’s home game vs Crystal Palace this weekend is widely anticipated to be the most one-sided fixture of the gameweek. After injury setbacks and Christmas rotation throughout December, Aguero marked his first league start of 2020 with a 20 point haul via a hat-trick and an assist in a stunning team display at Villa Park. In that game, he took seven shots and created two chances for teammates, which bodes well for future games. Although this week’s opponents have been a bogey team for City in the recent past, Crystal Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six games so more goals for the Agentine may be on the cards.

Tammy Abraham vs Newcastle (A) (£7.8m)

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is OUT (Picture: PA)

Newcastle is historically a tough place to go, but after conceding five goals in their last two league games, now may be the perfect time for Chelsea to make their Tyneside trip, especially after a 3-0

win vs Burnley. Over the last four gameweeks, Abraham has taken twelve shots in the box; coupled with the fact that eight of his thirteen goals have come away from home this season, Abraham’s niche in scoring away goals vs mid-to-lower league opposition may well continue.

Top Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Replacements

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, the fifth top scoring player in the game, was sent off and suspended for three games for a reckless challenge in Arenal’s 1-1 draw vs Crystal Palace last week. We will take a look at the best alternatives other than Aguero to replace the Arsenal talisman.

Who's Hot - Southampton's Danny Ings (Picture: PA)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, £9.3m)

To prepare for Liverpool’s upcoming double gameweek, Aubameyang’s red card may prompt many managers to make the simple switch to bring Roberto Firmino into their sides. With three goals in his

last four league games, Firmino is showing his best form so far this season. Although all seven of his league goals have come away from home this season (which suits the double gameweek), he has

scored at home vs Manchester United in the past and has taken the second most shots in the league over the last four gameweeks.

One to watch - West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (left)(Picture: PA)

Marcus Rashford (Man United, £9.2m)

Everybody knows how hot Rashford is running right now. With four goals in his last four games, he’s the heart of everything that’s good at in the red half of Manchester, proven by being the second top goalscorer in the league with fourteen goals so far this season. Although a back injury may keep him out of this week’s away game vs Lverpool, Rashford will hopefully be back for promising home games against Burnley and Wolves.

Danny Ings (Southampton, £6.8m)

Also on 14 goals this season is Saints’ saviour Danny Ings. With five goals in his last five games and fixtures against Wolves, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Aston Villa on the horizon, downgrading Aubameyang to Ings to free up funds to spend on premium midfielders could be a shrewd tactic.

Ones to Watch (Less than 5% ownership)

David Silva (Man City, 4.5%, £7.4m)

Silva returned to the starting lineup for the first time since gameweek 16 last week and marked his return with an assist in City’s 6-1 away win vs Aston Villa. When fit, the influential Spaniard starts

more games than he doesn’t. With three goals and nine assists in the seventeen games he’s featured in this season and with Crystal Palace and Sheffield United up next, Silva could be a fantastic way into the Man City attack if you’re on a tight budget.

Arthur Masuaku (West Ham, 0.5%, £4.2m)

Listed as a defender, the Congolese international has recently been playing as a left midfielder in an experimental 3-4-3 system with a licence to attack. Favoured by Moyes, Masuaku has the attacking threat and clean sheet potential which makes him an ideal Fantasy Football asset. After a home game vs Everton on Saturday, Masuaku has a double gameweek against Leicester and Liverpool to look forward to.

Jack Stephens (Southampton, 1.6%, £4.3m)

Averaging over six points per game over the last five gameweeks, Stephens has been going well under the Fantasy Football radar in recent weeks and is somehow owned by less than 2% of players.

The Cornish centre-back is capable of the odd goal and assist and has a favourable upcoming fixture run as four of his next five games include Wolves, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Aston Villa.

