Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 26 Preview – Captain pick, “Who’s Hot, Who’s Not?” and Ones To Watch

STICK WITH SERGIO. That’s the message from The Yorkshire Post’s in-house Fantasy Premier League writer, John Mount (@Gameweek38 on twitter), who returns with Gameweek 26’s captain picks, ‘Who’s Hot?’ ‘Who’s Not?’ form guide and ‘Ones to Watch’, for players who might have been going under your radar.

To give players time off via a short winter break, this gameweek is split with four games this weekend and six games next weekend.

Deadline: Saturday 8 February at 11.30 GMT.

Captain Picks

Sergio Aguero vs West Ham (H) (£12.0m)

Topping the form charts for goals, shots on target, big chances and expected goals over the last four gameweeks, Aguero is this week’s stand-out captain pick. In thirteen games against West Ham throughout his career, the Argentine has ten goals and four assists – showing that he has history for hammering the Hammers.

Danny Ings vs Burnley (H) (£7.0m)

With upcoming games against Burnley, Aston Villa and West Ham, it’s difficult to understand why over 50,000 people have transferred Danny Ings out this week. He ended his three game goal drought with a goal in the FA Cup replay against Tottenham on Wednesday and had scored five goals in five games before his short dip in form.

Mo Salah vs Norwich (A) (£12.7m)

With only one blank in his last six games, captaining Salah is going to be a very popular choice this week. The Egyptian has five goals and two assists already this year and will be hungry for more

ahead of playing the worst defence in the league. One note of caution: three days after Liverpool’s trip to Norwich, they travel to Atletico Madrid in an important Champions League game. With the league tied up, Klopp may look to sub key players off early before flying south.

The Form Guide - Who’s Hot?

Hector Bellerin (DEF, Arsenal, £5.4m)

After eight games out and a switch of manager, Bellerin has repaid Arteta’s faith in him with a goal and a clean sheet in the Spanyard’s last two games. The right-back is notoriously injury-prone, however if he can stay fit for Arsenal’s next six league games, there will be a strong chance for Bellerin to rack the points up. Arsenal face Newcastle and Everton next.

Enda Stevens (DEF, Sheffield United, £5.1m)

Similar to Arsenal, Sheffield United don’t play in gameweek 28, however until then, the Blades have relatively straightforward home games against Bournemouth and Brighton. Enda Stevens has played every minute of every league game so far this season and has kept nine clean sheets. In his last four gameweeks, he has had two shots in the box, too.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (FWD, Everton, £6.1m)

With the fourth most shots and shots in the box in the league over the last four gameweeks, the stats show that Calvert-Lewin is continues to be the focal point of the Everton attack. Unbeaten in their last four games, this week they host Crystal Palace who haven’t won in their last six.

The Form Guide - Who’s Not?

James Maddison (MID, Leicester, £7.6m)

Although Leicester have scored fifteen goals in their last nine league games, James Maddison has only been directly involved in one of them – a solitary goal in a 3-0 win away to Newcastle in gameweek 21. Since then, he’s blanked for four games in a row and faces tough games against Wolves and Man City next.

Todd Cantwell (MID, Norwich, £4.9m)

As with Maddison, Cantwell has also banked in his last four gameweeks. In that timeframe, he has only taken four shots in the box of which only one has been on target. With tough games against Liverpool and Wolves up next, he needs to become more clinical.

Ederson (GK, Man City, £6.0m)

With two clean sheets in the last fifteen gameweeks, it’s difficult to justify why Ederson is the second-most expensive goalkeeper in the game. Although there’s a good chance to add to his clean sheet tally with a seemingly straightforward game vs West Ham this week, after that, he plays Leicester and Man United with a blank gameweek in between. A case for the Brazilian however, may be penalties. Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ederson is the best penalty taker at the club but with him being a goalkeeper, the chances of him actually stepping up to take one are slim.

Ones to Watch (Less than 5% ownership)

Joe Gomez (DEF, Liverpool, £5.3m, 5.0%)

Gomez has gained nine clean sheets over the last nine gameweeks and is currently averaging 6.4 points per round. Coupled with being the cheapest option in Liverpool’s defence, it’s unbelievable that he’s owned by only one in every twenty teams.

Stuart Armstrong (MID, Southampton, £5.2m, 0.1%)

Selected by less than 10,000 people and with two goals and six shots on target in his last four games, Armstroung could be the perfect differential to take advantage of Southampton’s upcoming games against Burnley, Aston Villa, West Ham and Newcastle.

