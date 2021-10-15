Chelsea take on Brentford, Norwich and Newcastle over their next three games as they attempt to consolidate their spot at the top of the table. Elsewhere, Man City host Burnley in a local affair and a raucous atmosphere is expected on Tyneside as Newcastle entertain Tottenham.

Below, we pick out the best captain picks, discuss who’s hot, who’s not and the ones to watch ahead of this week’s transfer deadline on Saturday 16th October at 11am.

Captain Picks

Mo Salah (£12.7m) vs Watford (A)

With 10 goal involvements over the first seven gameweeks, Salah is the game’s leading point scorer by a 21-point margin. He averages 10 points per game and faces relegation candidates Watford on Saturday lunchtime. Although Liverpool lost 3-0 the last time they travelled to Vicarage Road, Salah has scored eight times and assisted twice across the six games he’s played against the North London side.

Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) vs Man United (H)

Unbeaten against Man United in their last three games, Leicester will fancy their chances against the Red Devils who will rely on their squad depth as Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are set to miss out through injury. Step up Jamie Vardy - he has four goals in his last three games and only Salah and Ronaldo have had more shots in the box in the same timeframe.

Differential: Timo Werner (£8.6m) vs Brentford (A)

Having scored his first league goal of the season last gameweek, Werner went on to score twice for Germany over the international break, taking his tally to four goals across his last five games in all competitions. With Lukaku facing a late fitness test in regard to slight muscle injury, Werner seems almost nailed on to start and could do well against newly-promoted Brentford.

Who’s Hot?

Andros Townsend (Everton, £5.6m)

On penalties in Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence, Andros Townsend has already scored more goals than in his previous two seasons combined! Only six players have created more chances than him over the last four gameweeks too, and with home games against West Ham, Watford, and Tottenham to look forward to in the next four weeks, he could soon become a fan favourite at Goodison Park.

Raul Jimenez (Wolves, £7.5m)

After a slow start to the season with no goal involvements in his first five games, Jimenez has scored once and assisted twice since and has a relatively comfortable fixture tun to look forward to. Wolves have a seven-game streak to enjoy before they next take on a Champions League team and Jimenez looks likely to flourish.

Tino Livramento (Southampton, £4.2m)

Livramento is the most nailed on budget defender in the game. He has started every game of the season and even managed an assist last time out. He faces Leeds and Burnley at home next – two games you’d back Southampton to win based on current form.

Who’s Not?

Paul Pogba (Man United, £7.7m)

Pogba’s season has been a stark contrast to Raul Jimenez’. He started strong with seven assists in his first four games but he has failed to score or assist since and was left on the bench against Everton. Man United now have a tough fixture run as they take on Leicester, Liverpool, Tottenham and Man City over their next four games.

Ferran Torres (Man City, £6.9m)

Having picked up a fracture on international duty, Torres is set to be sidelined for at least a month. He had started the season well but had fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola who had benched the Spaniard for Man City’s last three league games.

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford, £5.2m)

Watford take on Liverpool, Everton, Arsenal and Man United across their next five league games in a stretch of tough games that extends well into December. If there’s one man who can defy the odds, it’s their new manager Claudio Ranieri but this Mission Impossible seems one more suitable for Tom Cruise.

Ones to Watch (<5% ownership)

Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolves, £5.6m, 4.6%)

With three gals in his last four games, Hwang Hee-Chain is Wolves’ top goalscorer. Since his first start in gameweek six, no Wolves player has had more shots in the box or penalty area touches, signalling his attacking threat.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford, £5.5m, 1.8%)

tnering Ivan Toney up front in a flexible 3-5-2 formation, Mbeumo is £0.9m cheaper, gets more points for goals and clean sheets and has had one shot and 3 more chances from open play than his counterpart so far this season, making him seem incredible value for money.

Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea, £4.8m, 2.2%)

With Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger facing late fitness tests, if Chalobah can hold down a place in Tuchel’s starting line-up, he will prove to be a bargain. He’s blanked in neither of the three games he’s started this season, scoring two goals in the process.

