These three teams are expected to beat almost any tream in the world and each of them have a talisman who are captainable against any team as detailed below. Elsewhere, Leeds and Wolves gain interest as their upcoming games take a favourable turn.

Transfer deadline: Friday 17th September at 6.30pm.

Captain's pick - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (Picture: PA)

Captain Picks

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) vs West Ham (A)

After an historic brace in last weekend’s homecoming, it’s unsurprising to see Ronaldo’s popularity in fantasy football sky-rocket as the Man United number 7 is now the third most owned player in the game. 5 of Ronaldo’s 6 shots against Newcastle were inside the box which indicates how he’s transformed his game away from being a tricky winger into becoming the ultimate goal poacher. West Ham have only kept one clean sheet so far this season so will need to be at the top of their game to keep Ronaldo out.

Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) vs Spurs (A)

Who's Hot: Patrick Bamford of Leeds (Picture: Steve Riding)

On paper, Spurs away is never a straight-forward endeavour, however recent red cards, injuries and covid protocol means that around half of Tottenham’s first-choice team are unavailable for Sunday’s game. Lukaku has scored seven goals in his last six games in all competitions and has predictably taken more shots than any other Chelsea player so far this season.

Mo Salah (£12.5m) vs Crystal Palace (H)

With five goal involvements in four games, Salah has started his fifth season at Liverpool well. Sadio Mane may have taken more shots than Salah overall but the two are equal for shots on target and the Egyptian has created five more chances than his teammate, indicating his higher overall potential for points via assists. Liverpool have beaten Crystal Palace in each of the last twelve games.

The Form Guide - Who’s Hot?

Who's' Hot: Demari Gray of Everton (Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Demarai Gray (Everton, £5.7m)

As one of the season’s surprise packages, Demarai Gray has scored in three consecutive league games for the first time in his career by converting every shot he’s had on target. Up next for Everton are Ason Villa and Norwich, two teams who’ve started poorly and could give Gray chances to continue his hot streak.

Fernando Marcal (Wolves, £4.6m)

Averaging almost six crosses per game, only a handful of defenders have whipped more balls into the box than the Wolves left-back who gained his first assists of the season from the same method as well as gaining a clean sheet in a convincing 13-point display. Wolves have a very comfortable fixture run throughout September, October and November so bringing Marcal into your team will be a shrewd long-term move.

One to watch: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez. (Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

Patrick Bamford (Leeds, £7.9m)

He may not be making the headlines but Bamford’s stats and upcoming fixtures are enough to entice any fantasy football manager. The striker has two goal involvements across his opening four games and has over three times more shots in the box than any other Leeds player this season as well as penalty duty. Bamford won’t face a Champions League side until mid December so has a great chance to pick up some form.

The Form Guide - Who’s Not?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton, £8.1m)

Ruled out of Everton’s next two games with a muscle injury, Calvert-Lewin misses games against Aston Villa and Norwich before potentially returning to play Man United at Old Trafford. The Yorkshireman started the season well however managers will be looking elsewhere as the likes of Bamford and Jimenez begin to gain interest.

Tomas Soucek (West Ham, £6.0m)

After scoring on the opening day of the season, Soucek has failed to score or assist since. The London side now have to juggle European football with a challenging domestic schedule that usually doesn’t end well for Europa League newbies.

Ivan Toney (Brentford, £6.3m)

Over 250,000 managers have transferred Toney out this week as patience is wearing thin for the Brentford striker. He scored 33 times last season but has only found the net once so far this season and with games against Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester to look forward to in his next five games, Toney may be set for a dry autumn.

Ones to Watch (Less than 5% ownership)

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, £5.6m, 4.8%)

Gallagher’s four goal involvements in two games has certainly raised his profile in the league but it is yet to translate to fantasy football. Fewer than 1 in 20 managers own the Chelsea loanee despite being nailed on to play and being a relatively low price.

Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich, £3.9m, 3.0%)

As the joint-cheapest player in the game, Omobamidele is a great option in defence if you’re short of funds. The Irishman played the full 90 minutes away at Arsenal last weekend and has a good chance for points over the next few weeks as Norwich take on Watford, Burnley and Brighton over the next month.

Raul Jimenez (Wolves, £7.4m, 4.8%)