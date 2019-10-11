FC Halifax Towb v Boreham Wood: Shaymen must be wary of Kabongo Tshimanga’s threat

FC Halifax Town face one of the National League’s in-form strikers on Saturday when they host Boreham Wood.

Only ex-Halifax loanee Scott Quigley has scored more goals in the National League than Boreham Wood’s Kabongo Tshimanga, who has 10 goals in 15 games.

The 22-year-old joined Wood after 37 goals in all competitions in 2018/19 for National League South side Oxford City.

He ended the campaign by being awarded Manager’s Player, Players’ Player and Fans’ Player of the Year.

Last season he burst on to the main stage of the FA Cup when scoring a hat-trick at Tranmere in November.

Boreham Wood have recovered from a poor start which saw them win one, draw two and lose four of their first seven. But since then, they have won five, drawn one and lost three of their last nine. Luke Garrard’s side have produced some very good results, such as wins over Woking, Solihull and Dover, but will have been very disappointed with other results, such as losing to Ebbsfleet and Sutton.

No side has won more games than Halifax in the National League, while The Shaymen have the best defensive record in the division with just 14 goals conceded.

Captain Matty Brown looks set to be out until the end of November with a hamstring injury, but other than that, boss Pete Wild should have a fully-fit squad and selection headaches in various positions.

Dayle Southwell and Jeff King replaced Tobi Sho-Silva and Cameron King for Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw against Chorley, but both of those changes could be reversed against Boreham Wood, with Jamie Allen also pushing for a start after coming off the bench in the last two matches since returning from injury.