FC Halifax Town 0 Barrow 1: White extends Shaymen’s winless run

Substitute Jordan White scored with his first touch only 30 seconds after coming on to condemn FC Halifax Town to a 1-0 defeat by Barrow.

There appears to be no end in sight to Town’s now 12-game winless run as a Halifax side beset by injury problems and lacking in confidence slumped to a sixth defeat in nine matches.

Danny Clarke’s 25-yard volley wide of goal was all Town had to show for a pedestrian first 20 minutes, but things livened up a bit when Tom Denton headed Waring’s cross wide before Scott Garner’s clearing tackle on the halfway line nearly ended up flying over goalkeeper Stuart Moore and in.

Halifax then came close three times in as many minutes when Josh Wilde’s driven shot across goal hit the post before Waring failed to beat the prone Moore on the rebound from six yards, hitting his shot straight at the keeper.

Ben Tomlinson then spurned another great chance when he crashed a shot against the underside of the bar from eight yards after Denton’s nod down.

Town remained in the ascendancy after the interval, but didn’t possess the requisite tools to break Barrow down.

With only their second effort on goal, Barrow then grabbed the lead against the run of play through White’s flick header from Bradley Bauress’ cross.

Had Gomis scored when a cross found him unmarked 12 yards out a few minutes later, the result would have been beyond doubt.

It seemed that was anyway as Town’s efforts at equalising looked increasingly desperate as the clock ticked down.